PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail lashes out at PML-N ministers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Qadir Mandokhail on Saturday lambasted the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah over the IMF agreement and mishandling Imran Khan’s arrest issue, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the PPP lawmaker, who also heads NA Committee on Affected Employees of federal government, criticised finance minister Ishaq Dar over his statement regarding ‘not compromising on the country’s nuclear programme’ given in the Senate.

Demanding a probe against PML-N senator, Qadir Mandokhail said that PPP would not compromise on the country’s nuclear and missile programme.

The PPP MNA also lashed out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab IGP for mishandling Imran Khan’s arrest issue. “I told Rana Sanaullah to handle the situation wisely, but he failed in controlling the one person and the situation got worse.”

پی پی MNA قادر مندوخیل نون پر برس پڑے۔رانا ثناء , اسحاق ڈار کی وزارتیں کسی اور اتحادی کو دینے کا مطالبہ۔راناثناء نے IKکو مس ہینڈل کیا۔PTI پر پابندیوں کی بجائے سیاست میں مقابلہ کریں۔مفتاح اور ڈار کی لڑائی میں مفتاح نواز شریف کے گھر تک گیا۔لیکن نون والےخاموش کیونکہ وہ PM کا پارٹنر pic.twitter.com/nECfBZEdQQ — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@NaeemAshrafBut2) April 1, 2023

In response to a question regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return, Mandokhail said, “it is good that Nawaz Sharif not coming back to Pakistan as PPP getting stronger on the political front.

Qadir Mandokhail also opposed the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “I am not in favor of imposing a ban on any political party, we must fight them politically”.

