PPP MNA Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani tests positive for COVID-19

TANDO ALLAHYAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani has tested positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to details, the has quarantined herself at her residence. A number of lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as the fifth wave of the pandemic is spreading fast.

Pakistan has reported 4,874 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 56,051 samples were tested, out of which 4,874 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 8.69 per cent.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,459,773 with the addition of 4,874 new cases.

