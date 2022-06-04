PPP MPA Heer Soho’s uncle caught smuggling drugs in vehicle

KARACHI: The paternal uncle of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Heer Soho has been arrested for smuggling drugs in a vehicle with a fake government number plate, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police said that they arrested PPP MPA Heer Soho’s uncle when he was transporting drugs in his vehicle. The packets of narcotics weighing over 11 kilograms were hidden in secret sections behind the vehicle’s mudguard.

The accused is identified as Muhammad Ibrahim Soho. Police said that he installed a fake government number plate of Balochistan on his vehicle.

The packets of narcotics were transported from a kacha area of Sindh to Karachi en route to Chaukhandi graveyard. A raid team of Memon Goth police station caught Muhammad Ibrahim Soho red-handed on a tip-off.

Following Ibrahim Soho’s arrest, PPP MPA Heer Soho confirmed that he is her relative and said that action should be taken against any kind of criminal activity.

MPA Soho said that if any of her relatives is involved in crimes, then action should be taken against them. The PPP lawmaker said that she is against any genre of crime.

Comments