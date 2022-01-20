PPP MPA Sharmila Faruqui approaches FIA against Nadia Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqui on Thursday approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing against TV show host Nadia Khan for mocking her mother Anisa over her makeup look.

The PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui submitted an application with the FIA cybercrime cell. Sharmila also posted a picture of herself at the FIA office, filing the complaint against Khan.

Filed an official complaint against Nadia khan at FIA cybercrime head office. Bismillah! pic.twitter.com/nOFztF5gO5 — Sharmila Sahibah faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) January 20, 2022

FIA cybercrime cell head, Imran Riaz, in a statement said FIA has launched legal action against TV celebrity Nadia over Faruqui’s complaint.

Talking to media outside the FIA office, the PPP leader said that she will also approach court against Nadia Khan and will file a contempt case against her.

An Instagram video went viral in which Nadia Khan asked Anisa Farooqui who does her makeup. In her reply, the woman admitted to doing it herself but learnt it from her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centre Stage (@centrestage__)

The politician did not welcome the celebrity’s question and called her out, “She’s a shameless woman. I’m reporting her to cybercrime officially”, she wrote.

Faruqui took to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Thursday, thanking her supporters and well-wishers, “Thank you everyone for all your overwhelming support and wishes, means a lot. I wish I could thank each one of your individually”.

Comments