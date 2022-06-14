PPP MPA snatches Dua Bhutto’s cellphone in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker snatched the cellphone of PTI MPA Dua Bhutto and ran away from the ongoing budget session of the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

As per details, PPP MPA Kulsoom Chandio exchanged hot words with opposition lawmaker Dua Bhutto during the presentation of the Sindh budget for Fy2022-23.

After a heated debate, Chandio snatched Dua Bhutto’s cellphone and handed it over to her fellow MPA, Munawar Wasan, who ran away from the house.

Talking to newsmen outside the Sindh Assembly, PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman alleged that Asif Ali Zardari has trained his party MPAs and MNAs on how to snatch valuables from opponents.

While rejecting the Sindh budget for 22-23, the PTI lawmaker alleged that PDM has come into power only to loot the resources of the country.

Meanwhile, Dua Bhutto got furious over the snatching of her cellphone in the assembly hall and vowed to register FIR against the PPP MPAs.

“Dare to come to Sindh Assembly,” Dua Bhutto was quoted as saying to PPP MPA Kulsoom Chandio.

سندھ اسمبلی پیپلز پارٹی کی کلثوم چانڈیو اور تحریک انصاف کی دعا بھٹو میں لڑائی دعا بھٹو کیمطابق کلثوم چانڈیو اور منور وسان انکا موبائل چھین کر فرار ہوگئے pic.twitter.com/lh9G5miebv — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) June 14, 2022

