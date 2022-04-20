PPP, MQM to hold meeting over Charter of Rights today

KARACHI: A meeting will be held today to discuss the charter of rights agreed between the MQM and the People’s Party, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The meeting of the leaders of two parties will be held at 3:00 PM today, sources said.

The session will be attended by Kunwar Naveed, Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Izhar and others from the MQM and People’s Party’s Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Jam Shoro and others, according to sources.

The two sides will consult over the procedure and implementation of the 18 points agreed between them.

The session will also consult over amended draft of the local government legislation, sources said.

The MQM will present its proposals over the local government draft to People’s Party in the next few days, according to sources.

The sides will also consult over the employment quota, and a commission for cancellation of fake domiciles. “Various committees will submit proposals for Karachi Master Plan, Safe City Project and other issues,” sources said.

A 18-point agreement was reached between the MQM-P and the Pakistan People’s Party, named as “Charter of Rights”.

The agreement has been signed by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi had signed the agreement as guarantors.

The points included promise to implement the Supreme Court’s decision regarding LB in Sindh in letter and spirit within one month, ensuring urban/rural Sindh job quota, constituting a commission with mutual consultation to address the issue of fake domiciles etc.

