PPP, MQM to hold talks on progress over Charter of Rights

KARACHI: The matters between the MQM and the People’s Party have improved as a joint sitting of the two parties will be held today for progress over the Charter of Rights, sources said.

A delegation of the People’s Party, comprises of provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon and Murtaza Wahab will visit the MQM-P headquarter in Bahadurabad, sources said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Khawaja Izhar will participate in talks from the MQM.

The two parties representatives are expected to discuss their working relationship, long-term planning and local government elections, according to sources.

The talks will cover the mutual issues on the provincial as well as the federal level, sources said.

The two sides are expected to mull over the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act and other legislation, sources added.

Sources said that the MQM leadership is expected to hold meetings with the People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto soon.

Comments