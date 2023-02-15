PPP, MQM-P talks: ‘CEC to take decision regarding elections’

KARACHI: After holding talks with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah said that the central executive committee (CEC) will take final decision regarding the participation in the elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PPP and MQM-P concluded another round of talks today. Both political parties held talks after a PPP delegation visited MQM-P Bahadurabad headquarters.

Mustafa Kamal, while talking to the media, said that they discussed the MQM-P’s demands and stance.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that they held consultations over MQM-P’s stance regarding the union councils (UCs). He added that the government will write a letter in this regard, whereas, they also discussed other issues with the MQM-P leadership.

Regarding the participation in the by-polls on the National Assembly (NA) seats, Shah said that PPP CEC will take a final decision in the coming day. He confirmed that PPP and MQM-P candidates have already submitted their nomination papers.

Shah said that MQM-P expressed reservations regarding the delimitations. “We tried our best to convince MQM-P for taking part in the local government (LG) polls.”

Regarding the political situation, the PPP leader alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is spreading chaos in the country. He blamed Khan for the deteriorated economic situation due to his agreements.

Shah claimed that the incumbent government took difficult decisions to end the economic crisis.

The meeting was attended by MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Faisal Sabzwari, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others.

The PPP delegation was led by Nasir Hussain Shah while the other members include Saeed Ghani, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Mukesh Chawla and others.

Sources said that the PPP delegation conveyed the message of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the MQM-P leadership.

On Saturday, MQM-P postponed its Karahi sit-in, which was scheduled for February 12 against ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists.

