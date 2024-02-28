PPP names Ghulam Mustafa for deputy NA speaker’s slot

ISLAMABAD: Following PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq’s nomination for NA Speaker, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Ghulam Mustafa Shah for the slot of deputy speaker of the National Assembly, ARY News reported,

The announcement was made during a dinner hosted by PML-N’s nominee for prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, which was attended by leaders of PPP, PML-Q, Muttahida Qaumi-Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (PPP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

During the dinner, Shehbaz Sharif announced Ayaz Sadiq as PML-N’s nominee for NA speaker’s slot. Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari nominated Ghulam Mustafa for deputy speaker’s slot.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also presented suggestions for the charter of economy, judicial and electoral reforms.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need to overcome the country’s challenges through ‘mutual understanding’. He also vowed to introduce reforms in all sectors and eliminating inflation and unemployment.

For his party, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal said that his party believes the crisis being faced by the people of Pakistan cannot be fixed by any party on its own.

Read More: PML-N nominates Ayaz Sadiq for NA speaker’s slot

He said that no one party can drag the people and the economy of Pakistan out of this quagmire and that all parties, including those who are in opposition, should work together.

Meanwhile, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the need for fostering the country’s economy. “We will play our role in the new government with honesty,” he added.

“The poor people are facing severe hardships. There is a dire need to uplift the country’s economy. The next government should have to show mercy to the people.” he added.

Moreover, PPP leader Naveed Qamar emphasised the need for reconciliation. “We will vote for the speaker, deputy speaker, senate chairman, and deputy chairman,” he added.