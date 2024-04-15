PPP never promised of making Fazlur Rehman president: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that his party never assured Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to get him elected as President of Pakistan.

Speaking in the ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Faisal Karim Kundi was of the view that there was no agreement between the allies of the then Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that Maulana Fazalur Rehman would be the next prime minister.

“The PPP did not make such a promise with Maulana Fazalur Rehman and all such matters are decided after the elections,” he added.

پیپلز پارٹی نے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی سیاسی تحریک کو پی این اے کا لقب کیوں دیا ؟#ARYNews #Khabar pic.twitter.com/5BE5QlAh9e — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 15, 2024

The PPP leader said that the JUI-F has four Members National Assembly (MNAs), asking how could a party of four lawmakers get its candidate elected as the president

Faisal Karim Kundi said that it is every political party’s right to hold peaceful protests but no one could be permitted to take the law into hands.

The PPP leader said that his party had invited everyone for reconciliation but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) turned down to hold talks with others.

Faisal Karim Kundi also asked the PTI to come up with evidence of rigging in the general elections.

Read More: President’s house open for all political parties: Kundi

Earlier, the PPP leader said that newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari can bring together all stakeholders and political parties.

Speaking in the ARY News programme “Aitraz Hai”, Faisal Karim Kundi said that in 2010, the PPP got the 18th constitutional amendment passed unanimously despite not having a simple majority in the parliament. “This shows that Asif Ali Zardari can bring all stakeholders and political parties together,” he added.

The PPP leader said that the process of election is now over and all efforts would be made to bring everyone together and take the country forward. He said that all parties including the opposition would be invited on national issues.