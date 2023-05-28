PPP not in favour of banning political parties, says Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not in favor of banning any political party, said SAPM Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday.

In his exclusive interview with ARY News, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the dismantling of political parties is not in favour of democracy’s stability in the country.

PPP stands on its principle stand against banning PTI. “Banning political parties is not the solution to the problem,” Kaira said and added if PML-N is thinking of banning PTI, it is their wish.

Commenting on the May 9 violence, the SAPM said the mayhem was the result of ‘hate’ which was being promoted by the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said despite reservations of the coalition partners, PPP held a discussion with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on early elections and it was agreed upon to dissolve the assemblies after the presentation of the budget in July.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif ‘opposes’ ban on PTI

The negotiations failed as Imran Khan took an ‘extreme’ position to dissolve the assemblies before May 14.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government mulling over ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Pakistan’s defence minister said, ” What happened on May 09 was not spontaneous, but it was planned”.

“It was the final ploy of Imran Khan against the armed forces,” he said. “Those attacked the Corps Commander’s House and the GHQ had abominable designs,” he claimed.