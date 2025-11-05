PPP raises objections to 27th Amendment's key clauses on NFC, provincial autonomy

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has raised serious objections to several clauses of the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, particularly those concerning the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and provincial autonomy, sources said on Wednesday.

According to party insiders, the PPP has begun internal consultations, with its constitutional experts reviewing the proposed amendment in detail.

The party has expressed strong reservations over provisions related to the NFC Award, education, and population planning—subjects it considers core provincial domains protected under the 18th Amendment.

Sources said the PPP has decided to take a firm stance on any move perceived as an attempt to roll back or dilute the 18th Amendment, which devolved major administrative and financial powers to the provinces.

Constitutional experts have advised the party leadership to adopt a clear and principled position against clauses that could undermine provincial rights. The leadership is also seeking input from parliamentarians on proposed changes affecting provincial authority and fiscal independence.

Sources confirm that PPP has categorically decided not to compromise on any clause that could weaken or reverse the 18th Amendment. However, the party may support other clauses of the 27th Amendment deemed to be in the national interest.

Sources added that the federal government aims to revise frameworks related to financial distribution, education, and population planning, which directly overlap with areas devolved to the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

The PPP plans to oppose any attempt to reclaim these subjects, especially in the domains of health, education, and resource allocation.

Final approval of the PPP’s stance will be taken from the Central Executive Committee (CEC) after the constitutional committee finalizes its draft response. The party leadership will then present its formal position in Parliament and discuss it with coalition partners.

Earlier discussions on the 27th Amendment reportedly included proposals for establishing a Constitutional Court, reinstating executive magistrates, and granting new judicial transfer authorities. The PPP has already cautioned that any reduction in provincial autonomy or alteration of the NFC Award formula would be unacceptable.