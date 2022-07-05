PPP observing ‘Black Day’ on 45th anniversary of 1977 coup

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the country is fighting the remains of Zia-ul-Haq. Today marks the 45th anniversary of Zia-ul-Haq’s coup on Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a statement on the 45th anniversary of military general Zia-ul-Haq’s coup on a democratically elected government. July 5, 1977, is the darkest day in Pakistan’s history, he said.

The PPP Chairman said that 45 years ago on this day, the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan was ousted. The Zia-ul-Haq’s regime birthed the extremist and Kalashnikov culture in the country, he added.

Bilawal added that the people of Pakistan fought against Zia-ul-Haq’s fascist regime steadfastly. The country has not still recovered from the damaged Zia-ul-Haq caused during his 11-year-long unconstitutional regime.

The PPP had announced to term July 5 as a black day. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former president Humayun Khan has termed July 5 as the black day in the history of Pakistan, when the undemocratic forces trampled the Constitution of Pakistan and imposed dictatorship.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said that the dictators trampled basic human rights and blocked the way of development and progress. He said the entire society was disturbed to protect the personal interests of a dictator.

