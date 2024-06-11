PPP parliamentary party meets today over budget session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has summoned its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday (today) to devise its strategy for the budget session, ARY News reported.

Party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will chair the parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament House.

All PPP parliamentarians have been instructed to ensure their participation in the session.

The People’s Party will discuss and devise its strategy for the federal budget in the session.

The PPP session today will also discuss the government’s neglecting the party in preparation of the federal budget.

The budget 2024-25 is scheduled to be presented on June 12 (tomorrow).

A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the last week of May and demanded for a people-friendly budget for the next year.

The delegation included former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Senator Sherry Rehman.

Sources said that the PPP delegation presented the party’s recommendations for the budget.

The delegation demanded increase in allocation of funds and more development projects for Sindh in the budget.

The party delegation also demanded allocation of more funds for the projects for Sindh’s flood affected persons. They complained that insufficient funds were allocated for the flood victims in the budget in previous year.

The prime minister had assured of consultations over the PPP demands, sources added.