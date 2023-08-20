PPP, PML-N demand President Alvi’s resignation over bill rejection claim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday demanded resignation of President Dr Arif Alvi after the latter denied singing bills amending the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act, ARY News reported.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar termed the president’s remarks “unbelievable” and urged him to resign on account of “having failed to run his office effectively”.

Unbelievable —minimum morality warrants Alvi Sb to resign, having failed to run his office effectively, efficiently and as per Rules of Business — official work is conducted on files and implementation ensured — such statements only indicate playing with the gallery.

God help us! pic.twitter.com/UopZRVe6Tq — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) August 20, 2023

“Minimum morality warrants [President] Alvi to resign, having failed to run his office effectively, efficiently and as per Rules of Business,” the finance minister, whose government’s term came to an end earlier this month said.

“Official work is conducted on files and implementation ensured — such statements only indicate playing with the gallery. God help us!” the PML-N leader added.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui also demanded President Alvi to resign. “Alvi speak openly. If there was disagreement with the bills, why didn’t he register his objections?” he asked.

صدر علوی کھل کر بات کریں۔اگر بلوں سے اختلاف تھا تو انہوں نے کیوں اپنے اعتراضات درج نہ کئے؟ہاں یانہ کے بغیر بل واپس بھیجنے کا کیا مقصد تھا؟ میڈیا پہ خبریں آنے کے باوجود وہ دو دن کیوں چپ رہے؟بولے بھی تو معاملہ اور الجھا دیا۔اگر ان کا سٹاف بھی ان کے بس میں نہیں تو مستعفی ہو کر گھر… — Senator Irfan Siddiqui (@IrfanUHSiddiqui) August 20, 2023

“What was the purpose of sending back the bill without a yes or no? Why did he remain silent for two days despite the news of the bills being signed coming in the media?” the senator asked.

“Now that he has spoken, the matter became more confusing. If his staff is not in his control, then he [Alvi] should resign and go home,” he added.

Meanwhile, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman – in a statement – said the Arif Alvi’s remarks raise questions about his ability to continue as the president.

“Is he trying to say that someone else signed the bills under from under his nose,” the PPP leader said, adding that if that’s the case, then the president should resign.

Moreover, Sherry Rehman said: “If your staff is not in your control then leave the presidential office,” adding that the president was no longer fit to continue in his constitutional position.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said in fewer than 100 words, the president has done “what no one could do in the last decade”.

OMG, in less than 100 words tweet @ArifAlvi did what no one could do in last decade. Atomic bomb exploded. Besides immediate annihilation of many it’s lethal radiations will continue to kill & maim in years ahead. No matter what happens now Alvi earns deep respect of many https://t.co/XlNN4CYnQc — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) August 20, 2023

“OMG, in less than 100 words tweet Arif Alvi did what no one could do in last decade. Atomic bomb exploded. Besides immediate annihilation of many it’s lethal radiations will continue to kill and maim in years ahead. No matter what happens now Alvi earns deep respect of many.”

President Alvi denies signing bills

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi denied signing Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 as he “disagreed with these laws”.

In a post on social media platform X, Alvi said: “As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023 as I disagreed with these laws.”

The president said he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them “uneffective”.

“I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive Insha’Allah. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected,” the president said.

According to ARY News report, President Arif Alvi on August 19 [Saturday] signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Read More: Law ministry responds to President Alvi’s tweet on key bills

Both the bills were passed by the parliament during the tenure of the coalition government and were sent to President Alvi for ratification.