PPP, PML-N express full confidence in Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Coalition partners Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have expressed full confidence in Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, sources said on Thursday, amid reports suggesting that the provincial chief executive may soon be replaced.

According to PPP and PML-N sources, high-level contact was made between the two parties after rumours circulated regarding a possible change in the Balochistan government. Both parties voiced strong concern over what they called the “baseless and speculative” reports and reaffirmed their support for CM Bugti.

Sources further said that the PML-N assured the PPP of its complete cooperation for the current Balochistan government. Both sides agreed that statements driven by personal grievances against the Chief Minister are tantamount to “anti-Balochistan rhetoric.”

PPP and PML-N leaders also reiterated their commitment to continue working together for the development of the province. The parties agreed that Sarfraz Bugti will complete his constitutional term as Chief Minister. According to sources, the PML-N is expected to issue an official statement in support of the Balochistan CM later today.

The political discussions follow comments made a day earlier by Senator M. Dostain Khan Domki, who claimed that the Balochistan Chief Minister may soon be replaced as the PPP prepares to nominate a new provincial head.

According to Domki, the upcoming Chief Minister will be from the PPP, despite past agreements with the PML-N. He said the move comes in response to poor governance under the current Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, which has reportedly caused dissatisfaction among PPP members in the Balochistan Assembly.

“The PPP has started discussions on potential new names for the post, and an in-house change is expected in the provincial assembly very soon,” Domki stated. He added that internal concerns over Bugti’s performance have accelerated the decision-making process.