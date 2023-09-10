PPP, PML-N start blame game over previous govt failures

ISLAMABAD: The major coalition partners in the previous government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) started a blame game over the failures, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that several PPP leaders were irked by the PML-N leaders’ statements against them and apprised the top leaders about their reservations.

Sources said that the PPP top leaders are facing pressure to respond to the verbal attacks of the PML-N leaders. However, the PPP leaders were not given go-ahead by the top leadership to respond to the PML-N allegations.

The PPP leaders have decided to discuss the matter in the upcoming session of the party’s central executive committee (CEC).

Sources revealed that the PPP leaders would urge the top leaders to seek an explanation from the PML-N leadership over the harsh statements.

A PPP leader said that they could not neglect the negative statements from the PML-N leaders. The PPP leader expressed suspicions that the PML-N leaders are not giving such statements in a personal capacity but on the basis of their party policy to shift the burden of failures on the PPP.

The PPP leader added that the political party was part of the ruling coalition just like other political parties but PML-N leaders are continuously targeting the People’s Party. The politician added that it is sorrowful to see PML-N top leaders not taking notice of the smear campaign against the PPP.

Yesterday, former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed his confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying fresh delimitation has become mandatory after the new census was notified.

In a statement issued by the PPP on its social media, the co-chairman expressed full confidence in Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Rana and all ECP members hoping that the commission will hold elections according to the Constitution.

Zardari’s remarks came after a number of PPP leaders, including its chairman Bilawal Bhutto, demanded the ECP announce the election date, adding polls should be held in 90 days according to the Constitution.

Asif Ali Zardari also urged the caretaker government to complete the initiatives taken under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“The country is currently going through an economic crisis. We all should worry about the economy first instead of politics,” the former president added.

The shift in PPP’s stance came a day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto urgedthe ECP to announce the date for general polls and adhere to the constitutional requirement of holding elections within 90 days.