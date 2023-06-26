PPP-PMLN to consult over General Election in Dubai meeting

ISLAMABAD: General elections are the main agenda of the meeting between the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Dubai, citing sources, ARY News reported.

According to sources, majority of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders want delay in elections while the PPP seeking timely election.

Two sides, allies in the incumbent PDM government, will try to convince each other in Dubai meeting.

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif had conditioned holding the election in time in the country while the future road should be clear in sight.

However, some PML-N leaders backing the People’s Party stance of holding timely general elections, sources said.

The two coalition partners would discuss alliance if they reached to consensus over elections,” according to sources.

Sources also said that the PPP has demanded seats from the PML-N in Punjab and other provinces. It has also asked of the Muslim League-Nawaz not to field their candidates in some constituencies of Punjab including seats of Gillani family, Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The PPP and PML-N will consult over names for caretaker prime minister as the People’s Party stressing for a joint name for the caretaker PM.

The meeting will also discuss the proposal of pre-date dissolution of the National Assembly, sources said. The parties will also consult for the final date of general elections.

The consultation process will be expanded to bring Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the fold.

According to sources, more PML-N and PPP leaders are expected to visit Dubai including Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq and Ameer Muqam of the N-League and Khurshid Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Yousaf Raza Gillani of the PPP.