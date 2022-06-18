PPP, PML-N join hands in PP-07 by election

RAWALPINDI: The People’s Party candidate withdrew from the PP-07 by election in favour of the PML-N ticket holder after mutual understanding, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PPP candidate Chaudhry Zaheer withdrew from the contest for the PML-N’s Raja Sagheer Ahmed after a meeting of the officials of two parties at the People’s Party Central Secretariat.

Talking to ARY News, PPP official Sibtul Haider Bukhari, said, ” It is the first seat adjustment between the PPP and PML-N in by elections. They will contest the by election against PTI jointly in PP-07.”

Raja Sagheer Ahmed was one of the 20 Punjab Assembly members of the PTI, who had been deseated by the election commission for casting vote to Hamza Shehbaz in the election of the chief minister.

Raja Sagheer had joined the PML-N after being deseated and the party had awarded him ticket for the vacant PP-07 constituency of Kahuta Kalar Sayedan.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent reference against 25 dissident members of the PTI including five members on reserved seats.

The by election on 20 general seats of the provincial assembly, vacated after the ECP decision, will be held on July 17.

Comments