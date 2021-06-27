PPP is now obsolete in Kashmir, Chaudhry says ahead of polls

PIND DADAN KHAN: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday while talking to media at Lillah Interchange that Peoples Party has diminished from Kashmir and holds no standing there anymore as no one wants to contest on their tickets, ARY News reported.

He said Bilawal Bhutto has been yelling in his political power shows in Kashmir for straight three days now but could only field eight candidates in the entire region there.

PML-N and PPP have been carrying out political campaigns there for days without realizing they have not even contended from many of those areas, Chaudhry remarked ahead of PTI rally.

Criticizing Imran Khan will not help them bag votes, he said, adding that Khan has been, is, and will be the most popular leader of Pakistan.

He further spoke of the underway development projects purportedly started by the PM, saying historic plans are being laid.

The canal system that has been in the doldrums for a century has been resumed now, he said, claiming the Jalalpur-Khushab canal system will see its first phase materializing in 2023.

He further asserted a 116-kilometer two-way road is being mulled over from Lillah Interchange which will likely change the fate of this region as with this Kashmir will connect with the Motorway directly.