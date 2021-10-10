PPP, PTI lead by-polls on two Mirpur seats

MUZAFFARABAD: Voting for by-elections in two constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Mirpur division has ended and counting of votes is underway, ARY News reported.

The polling in two AJK constituencies, LA-3, Mirpur-III and LA-12, Kotli-V, started at 8 am and continued until 5 pm without any break.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PPP’s Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin is in the lead with 16497 votes in LA-3, Mirpur-III. PTI candidate Chaudhry Shaukat Fareed is behind with 11592 votes.

In LA-12, Kotli-V by-election, PTI’s Yasir Sultan is leading with 15247 votes while PML-N’s Chaudhry Saeed is behind with 8604 votes, unofficial, unconfirmed results show.

There are a total of 85,919 registered voters in LA-3 while 106,260 voters in LA-12.

As many as 12 candidates are vying for the LA-3 seat that fell vacant after Barrister Sultan Mahmood’s elevation as AJK president in August this year.

A tough contest is expected between ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Yasir Sultan, son of the AJK president, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed.

Raja Riasat of PML-N and Chaudhry Shauqat Farid of PTI are in the run for the LA-12 seat that fell vacant after PPP’s Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin, who won two seats in Kotli district, vacated it.

