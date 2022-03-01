PPP, PTI marches will not face off after change in route

KARACHI: The long marches of the PPP and PTI, presently on their routes from opposite directions will not face off, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It was earlier reported that the PPP and PTI long marches will cross Moro city at the same time on Tuesday (today) and feared that the workers of both parties may come across each other.

According to sources, PTI’s Haqooq-e-Sindh march has changed its earlier route and it has been diverted to pass through Tando Masti, Hingorja and Bandhi to Nawabshah.

The People’s Party’s Awami Long March to Islamabad will depart Moro two hours late and will pass through its scheduled route.

“We have changed the route to avoid any face off. It doesn’t mean we have scared, we are responsible peaceful people,” federal minister and PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi has said.

“We are changing our route as the government has scared,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on Monday reached out to PPP and PTI leadership to avoid a possible clash of party workers in Moro city, the meeting point of the two marches.

According to sources, DG Rangers contacted the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and urged to change the timings of their marches arrival in Moro.

The leadership of both parties had assured DG Rangers of avoiding clash.

