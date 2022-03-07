PPP to flex its muscles at D-Chowk tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to hold a public rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

Container of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be shifted to D-Chowk tonight from where he will address the participants of the rally tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General Pakistan People’s Party Nayyar Bukhari has contacted the district administration of Islamabad for the security arrangements.

Bukhari has urged the administration for the installation of the walkthrough gates around D-Chowk to ensure the security of the public rally.

PPP will fully cooperate with Islamabad’s administration, the PPP secretary-general said and asked them not to create hurdles in their public rally.

Read more: PPP march: 6,000 personnel to be deployed in Islamabad

Earlier, the long march of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) allowed entry to the D-Chowk in the capital city, an official of the party had said.

“The administration has allowed the party’s public meeting on D-Chowk,” in-charge Central Secretariat People’s Party Sibtul Haider Bukhari told the news channel.

“The long march will be accorded rousing reception at the D-Chowk,” the People’s Party official said.

The PPP on Sunday announced change in the route of the long march towards Islamabad in the wake of the ongoing test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Comments