PPP Punjab leaders question water share for Cholistan Canal

LAHORE: “Which canal of Punjab will be closed to give water to Cholistan,” People’s Party Punjab’s leaders have questioned Chief Minister of the province Maryam Nawaz.

“According to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), there is already water shortage,” PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor said. “Which district’s water from Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara or Rahim Yar Khan will be closed, for Cholistan,” he asked.

“They have no love for Cholistan but having malicious intent,” Pakistan People’s Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan alleged.

“They could be heirs of Ziaul Haq but not of Punjab,” he added.

Nadeem Afza Chan on Tuesday demanded an audit of the canal water in Punjab.

“Punjab government should delineate the canals where water share will be slashed to fill the Cholistan Canal,” PPP leader asked.

“Presently all canals in Punjab have lesser water than the scheduled quota,” Nadeem Afzal Chan said.

“A large portion of Punjab’s lands apprehended to be affected owing to the construction of a canal without any planning,” he added.