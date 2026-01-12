PPP govt reacts to Aleem Khan's demand for new provinces in Sindh

KARACHI: PPP led-Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed on Monday reacted to Federal Minister Aleem Khan’s demand of creating new provinces in Sindh.

Speaking to ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, Sadia Javed advised Aleem Khan to create provinces in Punjab first before demanding them in Sindh.

It is to be noted that Abdul Aleem Khan has launched of a movement aimed at the creation of new provinces, stating that Pakistan’s longstanding governance issues can only be resolved by administrative restructuring rather than renaming existing provinces.

Speaking on the matter, Abdul Aleem Khan had said Punjab is such a vast province that it operates with only a single high court, which, he argued, is insufficient to meet public needs.

He clarified that there is no intention to change the names of provinces, emphasising instead that the solution to the country’s problems lies in having more provinces.

Referring to Sindh, the federal minister said that if a government is already in place, it should focus on effective governance, even if that means appointing multiple chief ministers to address public issues. “The priority should be resolving people’s problems,” he remarked.

He added that the proposal for new provinces has received support from MQM and other political parties, indicating growing political backing for the initiative.