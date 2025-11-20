PPP’s Sadiq Umrani dispels talk of replacing Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan, Sadiq Umrani, has strongly rejected all speculation regarding a possible change of Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, describing such reports as “baseless and misleading,” ARY News reported.

Sadiq Umrani said Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti continues to enjoy the full trust and support of all coalition partners in the provincial government. He added that rumors about Bugti’s replacement were being spread despite clear guidance from the party’s top leadership.

He noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already stated that replacing chief ministers at a time when the country is striving for democratic continuity and political stability is neither appropriate nor under consideration.

Responding to recent statements from Senator M. Dostain Khan Domki, Umrani said that if Domki has any reservations, he should present them before the party leadership instead of airing concerns publicly. He stressed that internal matters must be addressed through proper party forums.

The PPP leader also criticized MPA Liaquat Lehri, saying Lehri has repeatedly violated party policy and discipline. Umrani said the issue will be formally placed before the party’s central leadership, which will decide any disciplinary action.

He reiterated that the PPP stands united behind Sarfraz Bugti and dismissed all talk of an in-house change as politically motivated speculation with no basis in fact. He added that the party remains committed to ensuring stability in Balochistan and supporting governance continuity under Bugti’s leadership.

Earlier, Senator Domki had claimed that the PPP was preparing to replace the Balochistan Chief Minister soon and was considering new names for the position.

According to him, the next chief minister would also come from the PPP despite the 2.5-year power-sharing agreement with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Domki said dissatisfaction with Bugti’s governance performance among PPP lawmakers had prompted discussions on leadership restructuring.