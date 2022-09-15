PPP rejects Fazl’s recommendation to extend Parliament’s tenure

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected the recommendation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman to extend Parliament’s tenure by one year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to ARY News, Federal Minister for Water Resources and PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has rejected the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recommendation to extend Parliament’s tenure by one year.

The federal minister noted that the extension would create an impression that politicians were power hungry.

“The incumbent government should complete its constitutional tenure and proceed to the general elections,” Khursheed Shah said, adding that deferment of polls would not be acceptable.

In response to a question, the federal minister said that the PPP had never used religion card, advising the political parties to avoid using religion card and treason labels. “The political parties should play its role to save nation from division,” he added.

Khursheed Shah further said that at present flood relief should be the government’s top most priority, adding that the rulers and the opposition should avoid politics in helping the flood victims.

Comments