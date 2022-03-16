Is PPP rejoining PDM?

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad today (Wednesday) amid a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the meeting between two leaders will take in Islamabad where the JUI-F chief will invite PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari for rejoining Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation, no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and others would come under discussion, they added.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the People’s Party’s leadership will decide about Fazlur Rehman’s invitation to Islamabad on March 25.

Murad Ali Shah, who had arrived at the accountability court for Nooriabad Power Project reference hearing was talking to media.

Shah said that the PDM had participated in the People’s Party’s march when it was started from Karachi.

“The new government is coming in next seven to 10 days, we will tell them not to close the universities functioning in governor houses and the prime minister house,” Murad Ali Shah sarcastically said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25 owing to the upcoming session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) on March 22-23.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference after the session of the opposition leaders today, said that the convoys will depart for Islamabad on March 23.

“The marchers will enter Islamabad on March 25. The participants of the OIC CFM session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23.”

