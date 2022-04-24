PPP seeks applications for party tickets

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has sought applications from candidates for the award of party tickets for the national and provincial assemblies for the upcoming general elections.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said the applications have been invited in line with the decision taken during a recent meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

He said the CEC had decided to launch election campaign after the award of tickets.

Candidates can submit their applications addressed to the president of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians until April 30, he added.

It is noteworthy that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun preparations for next general elections and an initial list of delimitations in the country would be released by May 24.

The ECP said its statement that the delimitation process for national and provincial assemblies would continue until August 03. “The training process for the committees involved in delimitation process is ongoing and al data has been obtained from concerned institutions,” the commission said.

The initial delimitation will be completed by May 24 and will be published by May 28, the statement said and added that appeals on it could be filed between May 29 to June 28.

