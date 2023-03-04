PPP seeks applications for Punjab polls

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) has sought applications from potential candidates for the award of tickets for general elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

PPP Central Punjab Acting Chairman Rana Farooq Saeed has sought applications from aspirants of party tickets and instructed them to submit their requests in the name of the party president along with a bank draft of Rs30,000.

The application should reach the party’s Central Punjab Secretariat 158-C, model town by March 8.

Furthermore, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is in Lahore for another two days, has instructed his party leadership to complete preparations for elections in the province by next week.

The development came a day after President Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office.

“The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had proposed Punjab election date between April 30 and May 7 in a letter written to President Arif Alvi.

The announcement comes two days after the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

