PPP ‘seeks election’ on 10 vacant Senate seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday penned letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for election on the 10 vacant Senate seats, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In a letter penned to the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, the PPP demanded elections on the eight Senate seats vacated by the political parties after winning the general elections.

Yousaf Raza Gilani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Nisar Khuhro, Jam Mahtab, Sarfaraz Bugti, Sadiq Sanjrani, Prince Umar and Nuzhat Sadiq have resigned from Senate seats after winning general elections, the letter read.

The sources said the letter also demanded election on the seat vacated by the Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and late. Rana Maqbool, a Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Earlier it emerged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled Senate and presidential elections in March 2024.

According to sources, polling for the Senate elections would be held in the first or second week of March followed by the presidential elections. As per the proposed schedule for the Senate elections, the polling would be held before March 10. 

 The schedule of the presidential election would be released after the approval of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as well as the ECP members.

