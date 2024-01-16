PPP Senator to contest on Sindh Assembly seat against party candidate

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s incumbent Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar will contest election against the PPP candidate from Ghotki, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Jam Mehtab Dahar who was elected senator from Sindh in March 2021 Senate election competing against PPP’s candidate Shaharyar Shar from Ghotki’s PS-18.

Shaharyar Shar has been allotted People’s Party’s election symbol ‘Arrow’, while Mehtab Dahar has been election symbol of ‘Bottle’.

A high-level delegation of the PPP had met Mehtab Dahar and asked him to withdraw his nomination papers in favour of the party candidate Shaharyar Shar.

The PPP local officials have demanded of the party leadership to take disciplinary action against Jam Mehtab Dahar.

Mehtab Dahar in a statement claimed himself a ‘Jiala’ of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto alleging his rivals as outlaws. “We should not be forced to resorted to arms,” he warned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaharyar Shar has been a former PTI MPA from Ghotki. He was expelled by the party for casting vote against party line in the March 3, 2021, Senate elections. Later, he joined the People’s Party.