FIA launches inquiry against PPP senator Farhatullah Babar

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry has been initiated against former presidential spokesperson and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Babar, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a questionnaire, directing him to respond within seven days.

The FIA has asked for complete information regarding Farhatullah Babar properties, bank accounts, and vehicles.

In addition, Farhatullah Babar has been instructed to submit asset details of his wife and children, as well as disclose any foreign funding received during his tenure as senator.

Sources reveal that Farhatullah Babar has not yet submitted his response. The Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad sent him a questionnaire consisting of 18 to 20 questions related to the ongoing inquiry.

Read More: PPP ‘decides to contact’ PTI, JUI-F and MQM-P on canal project issue

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has ‘decided’ to contact Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over the canal project on Indus River.

As per details, to secure support for the resolution submitted in the National Assembly against the construction of canals, the PPP will reach out to different political parties and independent lawmakers as well.

The sources further say PPP leadership has instructed its MNAs to actively pursue political engagement to ensure the passage of the resolution.

According to party sources, efforts are underway to table a joint resolution with PTI against the canals. Welcoming PTI’s initiative to introduce an anti-canals resolution, the PPP termed it a positive development.

The PPP said that instead of political point-scoring, there is a need to stand with the people of Sindh on this critical issue.

Furthermore, the party called on the PML-N to include the controversial canals issue in its legislative agenda.