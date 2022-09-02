PPP Senator Shamim Afridi’s house attacked with cracker

KOHAT: Unidentified miscreants hurled cracker at the house of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator Shamim Afridi in Kohat, ARY News reported on Friday.

Confirming the attack the local said no loss has been reported in it.

The miscreants managed to escape after retaliation by the police party. A heavy contingent of police and the Bomb Disposal Squad has reached and cordoned off the area.

The police are investigating the matter and ascertaining the cause behind the attack.

Separately in 2020, one Rangers personnel got injured after miscreants hurled a cracker at the law enforcing authority’s vehicle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

According to police, the incident occurred in block 5 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, when armed motorcyclists hurled the explosive material at a Rangers van that stopped by a tyre-repair shop.

