PPP Senator Sikandar Mandhro’s body to reach Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: The body of PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro will reach Karachi tomorrow as the party has awarded the ticket for the vacant seat to his wife Khalida Mandhro, ARY NEWS reported.

The wife of Dr Sikandar Mandhro has already reached Karachi along with her family members.

The PPP has allotted a ticket to Khalida Mandhro for the Senate’s technocrat seat vacated following the death of Sikandar Mandhro.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passed away in United States (US) on June 11.

According to family sources, Dr Mandhro was diagnosed with Kidney cancer – also called renal cancer –and was under treatment in a US hospital.

Born in Badin district, Sikandar Ali Mandhro, 78, was a senior PPP leader, a former provincial minister and Senator since March 2018.

Read More: ECP ANNOUNCES POLLING SCHEDULE OF SENATE VACANT SEAT

He remained a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh multiple times from 1993 to 1996, from 1997 to 1999, from 2002 to 2008 and from 2008 to 2013.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Shibli Faraz and other political leaders have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the PPP Senator.

Comments