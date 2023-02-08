PPP senior leaders oppose delay in Punjab, KP polls

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leaders on Wednesday opposed the delay in the Punjab and KP elections, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The majority of the senior leadership of the PPP during a parliamentary board meeting opposed possible delay of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by-polls and left the decision on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the sources added.

They further said that PPP has sent a message to the political parties united under PDM banner. “We are not opposing the delay in polls, openly, but cannot support the decision,” the PPP senior leaders were quoted as saying during the meeting.

The PPP leaders said it depends on PML-N and PDM whether to take out a legal way for polls delay.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Taj Haider had also said his party would oppose the decision of delaying polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, a senior PPP lawmaker had said as per the constitution, polls cannot be delayed even for a single day after the dissolution of the assembly.

Taj Haider further said PPP is clear in its stance that it will take part in the by-polls in KP and Punjab.

