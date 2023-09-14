PPP serves show cause notice to estranged CEC member Latif Khosa

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has issued a show cause notice to Sardar Latif Khosa, its Central Executive Committee (CEC) member and senior lawyer, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan, have been at odds with the party leadership over their support to former prime minister Imran Khan in his legal troubles.

Earlier, both senior lawyers were invited to attend the CEC meeting in Lahore on September 14 (today).

“Latif Khosa has been a member of the People’s Party’s CEC but without informing the party assisting the head of another party in legal cases, who has been convicted under corruption charges,” according to the show cause notice.

“You have criticized the state over cipher in lawyers’ convention.”

“Deliver your reply of this show cause notice within 7 days, in case of no-reply, action will be taken as per the rules and your basic membership of the party can be terminated,” Khosa has been warned.

The PPP’s secretary general Nayyar Bukhari has issued the show cause notice to Latif Khosa.

Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan were also invited to the previous CEC meeting in Karachi as well. While Ahsan attended that sitting, Khosa chose to abstain from it.

Sources said that Khosa was also served a show cause notice earlier for giving a statement in favour of the PTI chairman.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head the PPP central executive committee meeting at 3:00 PM in Bilawal House in Lahore today.

Elections and the party’s position in central Punjab will be part of the agenda of the Lahore meeting.