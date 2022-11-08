PPP session to consider over MQM demands for LG System

KARACHI: A consultative session of Pakistan People Party has been summoned in the Chief Minister House to discuss the MQM demands in dialogue on the local bodies, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will chair the party session at 3:00pm today to consult over three demands of the MQM.

PPP Sindh leaders Nisar Khuhro, Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani and others will attend the meeting.

MQM-P in a dialogue with the PPP on Monday had demanded change in local government delimitations, appointment of its administrators in local councils, etc.

The PPP session will take decision on three demands of the MQM-P. The meeting’s recommendations will be forwarded to the party’s leadership for approval.

People’s Party meeting will also consider the legal complications in case of implementation on the demands of the MQM, which has been an ally in the federal government of the PDM.

The party session will decide, which demands of the MQM-P are acceptable for the PPP.

MQM-P and the PPP leaders met on Monday at Governor House Karachi for the dialogue on the local bodies system. The session was also attended by Governor Kamran Tessori.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani and other PPP leaders attended the dialogue with MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farogh Naseem, Faisal Sabzwari and Waseem Akhtar.

