PPP sets strategy to redefine role in Parliament amid PML-N row

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has set a new strategy to redefine the role of its parliamentarians in Parliament sessions amid tense relations with ruling ally PML-N.

According to PPP sources, the new party strategy has been based on offering tough time to government in the parliament.

“The People’s Party will affect the government legislation in the parliament. It will also create hurdles in holding sessions of the Senate and National Assembly, under the strategy,” according to sources.

The PPP will also point out the parliament session’s quorum and if the quorum found complete, the party members will boycott the session.

The party will avoid being part of the lawmaking in Senate and the National Assembly, sources shared.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ‘summoned’ meeting of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders to discuss ongoing row between Sindh and Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources said that the premier has convened a meeting of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to discuss the prevailing political situation. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will also attend the meeting, according to reports.

It is further learned that Mohsin Naqvi will hold a separate meeting with the PM during which he is expected to convey a message from President Asif Zardari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s consultation with senior party leaders will focus on finding a solution to the ongoing political issue, while contact with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership is also expected in the coming days, sources added.