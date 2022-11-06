‘PPP showed enmity with Karachi people by postponing LG polls’

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) showed enmity with Karachi citizens by postponing the local government (LG) polls multiple times, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a protest demonstration in the North Nazimabad area, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is also in nexus with the ruling PPP.

He criticised that the Sindh government sent 5,000 police officials to Islamabad but it rejected to depute police contingents for the security of LG polls.

He added that PPP showed undemocratic behaviour toward the Karachi people. He said that JI will not let anyone flee from Karachi LG polls anymore.

The JI Karachi chief said that a petition was filed to the Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of the LG polls. He alleged that corruption is being committed in the name of the rehabilitation process of Karachi in which the undemocratic administrator is also involved.

He said that JI is struggling for the rights of the Karachi citizens and that the issues will be resolved after the election of JI’s mayor.

