PPP 'signals reconciliation' with MQM-P

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is reportedly ready to pursue reconciliation with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The PPP leadership has expressed willingness to improve relations with MQM-P, and party officials have been instructed to exercise restraint in public statements, the sources familiar with the development said.

Sources further claim a ceasefire has been called on rhetoric against MQM-P, reflecting the party’s intention to strengthen ties for the development of Karachi.

According to PPP sources, MQM-P has suffered losses due to its confrontations with the PPP. Furthermore, certain statements made by MQM-P following the Gul Plaza incident have influenced the Sindh government’s stance, sources allege.

PPP sources also suggest that another political party is operating behind the scenes to use MQM-P for its own objectives. PPP has reportedly conveyed messages both to ensure MQM-P is not used by third parties and to encourage that rival political activities be conducted openly and transparently.

The party asserted that it wants to make friendship and enmity explicit in political dealings, rather than continuing covert disputes.