PPP Sindh Council passes resolution against six-canal scheme

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh Council meeting passed a resolution against the contentious scheme of six canals from the Indus River, ARY News reported.

The meeting, under the chair of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was held at the Chief Minister’s house attended by provincial, divisional, and district officials, as well as assembly members and other key figures.

During the Sindh council meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed against the six-canals scheme on the Indus River.

Additionally, the council condemned the tragic Jafar Express incident through a resolution and engaged in discussions about the province’s political landscape.

A tribute was also paid to the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto during PPP’s Sindh Council meeting.

Preparations for the memorial of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary on April 4 were also reviewed.

The meeting under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscores the PPP’s commitment to addressing pressing issues and honoring its legacy of leadership and service.

Read more: Govt tables resolution against six-canal scheme in Sindh Assembly

Days earlier, the People’s Party introduced a resolution in the Sindh Assembly opposing the controversial plan to construct six canals from the Indus River, a proposal strongly resisted by the people of Sindh.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasised that no canal, including the Cholistan Canal, can be developed without Sindh’s approval, as stipulated in the 1991 Indus River Water Apportionment Accord.

Murad Ali Shah declared that constructing new canals on the Indus River is unlawful.

The resolution highlighted the destruction of the Indus River delta due to insufficient water flow and firmly rejected all controversial canal proposals, including the Cholistan Canal. It also underscored the necessity of consulting the Sindh government on any proposed canal projects involving the Indus River.

