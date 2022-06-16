PPP summons applications for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarians has summoned applications of the candidates for the upcoming elections on the vacant technocrat seat in the Senate, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar asked the candidates to forward their applications for taking part in the Senate polls on the vacant technocrat seat. Candidates have been asked to submit Rs40,000 bank draft along with the applications by June 18 at Bilawal House, Karachi.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a polling schedule for the election on the Senate vacant seat of technocrat in Sindh.

According to ECP, the seat has fallen vacant, due to the death of Pakistan People’s Party senator Sikandar Mandhro in New York, recently. As per the fixed schedule of the election process, the polling will be held on July 6 at the Provincial Assembly building, Karachi.

The nomination papers can be filed with the Returning Officer (RO) between June 17 to 20.

Last week, senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passed away in the United States (US).

According to family sources, Dr Mandhro was diagnosed with Kidney cancer – also called renal cancer –and was under treatment in a US hospital.

Born in Badin district, Sikandar Ali Mandhro, 78, was a senior PPP leader, a former provincial minister and Senator since March 2018.

He remained a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh multiple times from 1993 to 1996, from 1997 to 1999, from 2002 to 2008 and from 2008 to 2013.

