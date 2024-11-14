PPP sweeps Karachi local government by-elections

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 10 of 11 seats in the Karachi local government by-elections as per the unofficial and unannounced results.

According to details, the PPP managed to clinch total 10 seats including four chairmen as many councilors and and one vice chairman. The PPP also secured one seat in the cantonment board

The PPP aspirants emerged victorious from Liaquatabad, Malir, Clifton and Model Colony Landhi, Baldia Town, Ibrahim Hyderi, Landhi and Korangi Cantonment Boards.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami secured one vice-chairman and one councilor seat. The Hafiz Naeemur Rehman-led party clinched the vice chairman seat from Gulberg a ward councilor seat from Manghopir.

Following the results, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, said that the PPP has secured a sweeping victory in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

“The people of Karachi have rejected Jamaat-e-Islami, leading to the party’s humiliating defeat,” Waqar Mehdi added.

The special assistant to the chief minister said that the provincial government is carrying out projects worth over Rs 200 billiob in Karachi, terming the party’s victory a result of their ‘service for the people’.

In response, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leader Munam Zafar rejected the election results, alleging widespread rigging and ‘electoral terrorism’ by the PPP. He vowed to stage a robust protest and legal challenge against the alleged falsification of results.