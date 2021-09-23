PPP’s Najmi Alam appointed KWSB vice-chairman

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday appointed former PPP Karachi president Syed Najmi Alam as vice-chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued in this regard.

“In pursuance of the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting held on September 7 under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mr Syed Najmi Alam, is hereby appointed as Vice Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board,” read the notification.

The Sindh cabinet on September 7 gave a go-ahead to the appointment of Alam as vice-chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board

Syed Najmi Alam is a PPP leader and earlier served as PPP Karachi division president.

Earlier in August, the Sindh government appointed adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).