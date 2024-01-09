PPP advises members to withdraw nominations, except party candidates

KARACHI: People’s Party Sindh has directed the members to withdraw nomination papers from all constituencies except the party’s nominees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

People’s Party Sindh’s President Nisar Khuhro has asked the party members who have submitted their nomination papers, should take back their nominations in favour of the party candidates immediately.

“Those taking back their nomination papers should dispatch the withdrawal receipt to the provincial coordination secretary,” Khuhro said.

He said only the party’s announced candidates will be awarded party tickets to contest elections in national and provincial constituencies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the election schedule last month for the February 8 general polls in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

According to the election schedule the last date for deciding the appeals by an appellate tribunal has been Jan 10 (tomorrow).

The revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is Jan 12.

The election symbols will be allotted to political parties on Jan 13 with polls set for Feb 8.