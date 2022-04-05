PPP to celebrate end of Imran Khan govt: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday his party would celebrate the opposition’s “success in toppling the Imran Khan government through a democratic struggle”.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of the PPP central executive committee, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the party will organise Iftar dinners for the public at a district level.

Also Read: PM Imran asks masses to get ready for general elections

Lambasting Prime Minister Imran Khan, the young PPP leader said Mr Khan was dreaming of completing his five-year tenure and even ruling the country for straight ten years. After the dissolution of the National Assembly, the premier was trying to run away from Punjab as well, he added.

He demanded that the election for the slot of the Punjab chief minister be held in a transparent manner unlike Sunday’s events that saw the dissolution of the National Assembly following the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

“We are struggling for the restoration of democracy and the supremacy of the constitution. We are striving to make state institutions operational,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari maintained.

Also Read: Maryam Nawaz says PM Imran used NSC for political gains

“PM Imran Khan sensing his defeat violated our constitution. The PPP didn’t forgive those who violated the constitution in the past nor will it do so today,” he added.

The PPP chairman said there is only one way out of the constitutional crisis facing the country and that is the vote of no-confidence that should start off where it stopped, which was not only a democratic solution but would also restore the Parliament’s prestige.

Comments