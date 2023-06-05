29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

PPP to flex its muscles in Swat

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to hold ‘political power show’ in Swat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on June 17, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting between officials of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malakand Division.

It has been decided that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public gathering. A strategy was pointed out during the meeting to make the power show successful.

Earlier, the PPP also decided to hold a public rally in Lahore on June 21 – the birth anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from South Punjab, who have recently parted ways with the party, joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in past few days.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.