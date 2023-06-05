PPP to flex its muscles in Swat

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to hold ‘political power show’ in Swat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on June 17, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting between officials of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malakand Division.

It has been decided that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public gathering. A strategy was pointed out during the meeting to make the power show successful.

Earlier, the PPP also decided to hold a public rally in Lahore on June 21 – the birth anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from South Punjab, who have recently parted ways with the party, joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in past few days.