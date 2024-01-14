PPP to flex political muscles in Nasirabad today

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday is set to flex its political muscles in Nasirabad, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The public gathering will kick off today in Dera Murad Jamali, which will be addressed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Important political and tribal personalities are likely to join PPP during the public gathering.

Meanwhile, a huge stage has been installed and thousands of chairs are placed for the people to attend the gathering.

Foolproof security measures have been ensured in this connection.

The former foreign minister has been actively carrying out election campaign of the Pakistan People’s Party.

On Saturday, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party was committed to eradicating politics of hatred, division and partisanship as there were gigantic problems in the country and it wanted to address the issues to facilitate the masses.

He said this while talking to media persons at the residence of Ex MNA Rana Mahmood ul Hassan.

Earlier, Ex MNA Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, former PML-N ticket holders Rana Iqbal Siraj and Rana Tahir Shabbir also announced joining PPP. They reposed complete confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.