30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 10, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PPP to kick-start election campaign in Balochistan with rally

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to celebrate the party’s 56th Foundation Day in Quetta as Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the party leaders to make full preparations for the grand rally on November 30.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the PPP chairman at Bilawal House. Faryal Talpur, the Central President of PPP Women’s Wing was also present in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that a grand rally will be held in Quetta on the occasion of the 56th foundation day of Pakistan People’s Party on November 30.

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan People’s Party will participate fully in the general elections and will win more seats from Balochistan.

From the Aaghaz-e-Huquq Balochistan to the original plan of the Economic Corridor, PPP has always given importance to the region of Balochistan, said Bilawal.

The former foreign minister also sought suggestions from Balochistan office-bearers of the party for the election campaign in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the announcement of Nov 30 rally in Quetta came after the announcement of Feb 8 as poll date by ECP.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.